Hazik Maqsood

3D into 2D Character Animate Design

Hazik Maqsood
Hazik Maqsood
  • Save
3D into 2D Character Animate Design 3d to 2d toon shader toon character cartoon character illustration vector ui branding design custom animation logo animation animation action character design 3d logo motion graphics graphic design animation
Download color palette

3D into 2D Character Animate Design
The design purpose is to Toon Shader Character Design
Contact for Work:
hazik.maqsood1@gmail.com

Hazik Maqsood
Hazik Maqsood

More by Hazik Maqsood

View profile
    • Like