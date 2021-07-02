Business Flyer | Creative Flyer | Corporate Flyer | Marketing

Arman Jahir

Hello there,
This is a flyer design for Ram Bins Private Limited company which is in Sydney. The buyer asked me for a nice looking modern, creative, corporate flyer to promote their company and services and this is the final presentation output of that flyer design.

KEY FEATURES OF THIS FLYER DESIGN :
* A4 Portrait Size
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative manual design
* Clean, modern, corporate ,creative flyer design
* Following Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File.

