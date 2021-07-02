Karina Rosamilia Joyce

Daily UI #013 • Direct Messaging

Daily UI #013 • Direct Messaging dailyui uidesign uxdesign
Daily UI # 013

Hey guys 👋
That challenge was to create a direct message!

I tried to make a modern and clean interface that was straightforward and simple for the user.

Leave your opinion here in the comments!

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
