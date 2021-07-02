Karina Rosamilia Joyce

Daily UI #010 • Social Share

Daily UI #010 • Social Share dailyui uidesign uxdesign
Daily UI # 010

That challenge was to create a share. I reused the sixth challenge to make an example of image sharing!

I thought it was important to separate the contacts from social networks and have a “link” option to be able to send on any other platform.

Leave your opinion here in the comments!

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
