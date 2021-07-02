Karina Rosamilia Joyce

Daily UI #009 • Music Player

Karina Rosamilia Joyce
Karina Rosamilia Joyce
  • Save
Daily UI #009 • Music Player dailyui uidesign uxdesign
Download color palette

Daily UI #009

Hey guys 👋
This challenge was to create a music player. I decided to make the player in dark mode to "create an environment" while the user listens to music and bring elegance.

Leave your opinion here in the comments!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Karina Rosamilia Joyce
Karina Rosamilia Joyce

More by Karina Rosamilia Joyce

View profile
    • Like