Daily UI #008 • 404 Page

Daily UI #008 • 404 Page
Hey guys 👋
This challenge consisted of creating a page for the 404 error. I had the idea of ​​making one for a fictitious software to update the drive for the computer, the Marujo Driver.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
