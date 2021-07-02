Karina Rosamilia Joyce

Daily UI #007 • Settings

Daily UI #007 • Settings dailyui uidesign uxdesign
Hey guys 👋
That challenge was to create a configuration page. I thought it was important to separate the "edit profile" button because it has a lot of access by users, and also divide the list to have a "customization" section and another for support and logout, making the interface less tiring.

Leave your opinion here in the comments!

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
