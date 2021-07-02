Karina Rosamilia Joyce

Daily UI #006 • User Profile

dailyui uidesign uxdesign
Daily UI #006

Hey guys 👋
That challenge was to create a user profile. I had the idea of ​​making a social image sharing profile.

I thought it was important to have two photo display options to enlarge the photo and information.

Leave your opinion here in the comments!

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
