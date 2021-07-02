Daily UI #005 • App Icon

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily UI # 005
Hey guys 👋
That challenge was to create an icon for an application. I had the idea of making an icon for an imaginary children's fashion called “bumbaloon”.
I chose orange, green and pink for the balloons in order to bring dynamism and fun to the logo with a sans serif typography and the “free hand” to refer to childhood.
Leave your opinion here in the comments!