Karina Rosamilia Joyce

Daily UI #005 • App Icon

Karina Rosamilia Joyce
Karina Rosamilia Joyce
  • Save
Daily UI #005 • App Icon dailyui uidesign uxdesign
Download color palette

Daily UI # 005

Hey guys 👋
That challenge was to create an icon for an application. I had the idea of ​​making an icon for an imaginary children's fashion called “bumbaloon”.

I chose orange, green and pink for the balloons in order to bring dynamism and fun to the logo with a sans serif typography and the “free hand” to refer to childhood.

Leave your opinion here in the comments!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Karina Rosamilia Joyce
Karina Rosamilia Joyce

More by Karina Rosamilia Joyce

View profile
    • Like