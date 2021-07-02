P Bharath Mani kumar

Single Cylinder IC Engine in CATIA V5

Single Cylinder IC Engine in CATIA V5 design 3d modelling
I tried this model and done it in the CATIA V5. I used Bottom - up method of Assembly designing. I used parts like bolts, piston, piston pin, crank shaft, connecting rods, engine cover, oil pan, nuts etc and made this model separately in part design and assembled in Assembly workbench. I try to make more models like this and make a path to my professional design career.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
