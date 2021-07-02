Zahra Saedi

Chartiz - 110+ Modern Charts

Zahra Saedi
Zahra Saedi
  • Save
Chartiz - 110+ Modern Charts dark mode ui kit kit
Download color palette

Chartiz is a collection of 110+ various charts in 6 categories that will meet all the needs of your data representation design.

Features:

✔ +110 Charts
✔ Available in XD and Figma
✔ Design Faster
✔ 6 Categories (Bar Charts, Comparison Charts, Linear Charts, Pies and Donuts, Other.)
✔ Free font

Download from:
https://zahrasaedi.gumroad.com/l/chartiz

Feel free to leave comment.

Contact me:
zsaedi631@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Zahra Saedi
Zahra Saedi

More by Zahra Saedi

View profile
    • Like