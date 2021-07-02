Chartiz - 110+ Modern Charts

Chartiz is a collection of 110+ various charts in 6 categories that will meet all the needs of your data representation design.

Features:

✔ +110 Charts

✔ Available in XD and Figma

✔ Design Faster

✔ 6 Categories (Bar Charts, Comparison Charts, Linear Charts, Pies and Donuts, Other.)

✔ Free font

Download from:

https://zahrasaedi.gumroad.com/l/chartiz

Feel free to leave comment.

Contact me:

zsaedi631@gmail.com