Chartiz - 110+ Modern Charts

Chartiz is a collection of 110+ various charts in 6 categories that will meet all the needs of your data representation design.
Features:
✔ +110 Charts
✔ Available in XD and Figma
✔ Design Faster
✔ 6 Categories (Bar Charts, Comparison Charts, Linear Charts, Pies and Donuts, Other.)
✔ Free font
Download from:
https://zahrasaedi.gumroad.com/l/chartiz
Feel free to leave comment.
Contact me:
zsaedi631@gmail.com
