Blitz Energy Drink

Blitz Energy Drink identity packaging drink energy bolt design logo branding
Blitz takes its name from a German word which means lightning. Dedicated to U.S football fans consumer base, the packaging resembles batteries to convey the idea of power and energy.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
