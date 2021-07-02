Brandon Aristizabal

Rivian – Mobile App

Mockup mobile screens for Rivian Mobile app. An app to connect drivers with their vehicles.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
UI/UX & Brand Designer. Available for Freelance work.

