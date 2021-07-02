Belgium euros 2020

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
'Sup guys
Tonight's the night, Belgium vs Italy. Made this for fun, had a blast working on this.
Who you think got the win?
Have a great day guys! Peace✌️
————————————————————
Design class: http://skl.sh/2h4JrWa
Animation class: https://skl.sh/2D8StYQ
Instagram: https://shorturl.at/hipGU
Free lesson: https://shorturl.at/rNPS5