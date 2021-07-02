Classic Golden Door #Logo, #logodesign, #modernlogo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys,i m here again to bring a new logo template shot for you...Its DGC stand for Classic Golden Door..here D letter looks like a DOOR...hope you Guys Like it so much..If you Like it then please appriciate it...if you think any kind of change,then feel free tell me...i want real feedbak...
Thank For Watching...Love From My heart...If you have Any Query,feel free contact with me:
Facebook:haqlutful32
WhatsApp: +8801716418489
Behance: https://www.behance.net/Haqlutful32