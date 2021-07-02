Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Christina Gevorkyan

NYC Feng Shui ’Phoenix & Rose’ Main Page

Christina Gevorkyan
Christina Gevorkyan
  • Save
NYC Feng Shui ’Phoenix & Rose’ Main Page composition inspiration design web minimalism interface
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
Glad to share with you homepage concept from my latest project. I got much pleasure playing with composition, fonts and colors.
Hope you enjoyed this project as much as I did 😊

See more shots related to this marvelous project in my profile 🌷
Hope to see you here 👉 https://www.behance.net/christinayla

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Christina Gevorkyan
Christina Gevorkyan

More by Christina Gevorkyan

View profile
    • Like