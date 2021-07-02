BDC Monogram

BD Charles

Yet another design for my initials, and this time I think I'm the closest to happy I'm likely to get! A few tweaks here and there with the line thickness, possibly some more balancing but overall happy with this concept. A far cry from the usual flat, modern blocks I usually go for.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
