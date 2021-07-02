Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PACKAGING DESIGN FOR PROJECTPET

PACKAGING DESIGN FOR PROJECTPET cbd brand and identity branding and identity pet food design logotype adobe illustration branding design brand design minimal brand identity branding packagedesign food dog pet dog food package design packaging
PACKAGING DESIGN FOR PROJECTPET.
.
Finally, they are launched.
It was a Pleasure to work with Project Pet Compnay.
We started in the beginning with the logo creation, then we continued into branding and packaging design. Here we are now launching Project Pet product online in Amazone.
The website is coming soon too.
Stay Tuned.
.
Hope you like it.
.
Tell me your thoughts.
.
