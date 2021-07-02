🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
PACKAGING DESIGN FOR PROJECTPET.
.
Finally, they are launched.
It was a Pleasure to work with Project Pet Compnay.
We started in the beginning with the logo creation, then we continued into branding and packaging design. Here we are now launching Project Pet product online in Amazone.
The website is coming soon too.
Stay Tuned.
.
Hope you like it.
.
Tell me your thoughts.
.
Since you are here leave it a like.
.
For working inquiries, contact at:
Instagram ◆ Email Us ◆ Linkedin