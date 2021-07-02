Script Monoline Font. Asittany Script is a monoline script font which natural movement and elegant for signature style.

💪 More Details: https://masterbundles.com/downloads/assitany-script-monoline-font/

🏆 Vendor Javatype Studio: https://masterbundles.com/vendor/javatypestd/

🖥 MasterBundles: https://masterbundles.com/

💵💶 Sell Your Deal: https://masterbundles.com/sell-your-deal/