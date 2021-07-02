Rain Gutters

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The company installs Raingutters and wanted to give a clear hint about their special set of services with their brand identity. We created an easily recognizable identity design that depicts the skill and values of the brand. It shows brand initials with a drop of water while the overall shape of the icon represents a physical rain gutter. Nice and breezy colors make it visually more appealing and strong.
