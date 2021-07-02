🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi friends!
I'm back with a new design exploration of the Weather app concept. This design concept allows you to know the weather for today and the following days. You can also search for weather information in other locations around the world.I use bold colors, gradients and Illustration with Glassmorphism style.
