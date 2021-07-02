Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
websroad

Extic Resume Cv Template Design By Websroad

websroad
websroad
  • Save
Extic Resume Cv Template Design By Websroad illustration logo corporate marketing receptionist accountant teacher skills experience creative professional modern elegant job curriculum orignal simple cv resume
Download color palette

This brilliant Extic resume template and cover letter feature a concise and modern design to highlight your skills, experience and accomplishments. It has a modern style timeline design to show your previous experience. We do our best to give you an impressively well-balanced aesthetically pleasing identity that will leave a lasting impression with your audience and will be easy for you to use anywhere you wish - Web or Print.

Features

+ Fully Customizable and Editable
+ Organized layers
+ 300 DPI High Resolution
+ 100% Print Ready Format
+ 100% Text is editable
+ Professional & clean design
+ Free fonts used.

All picture on preview image are not include in final download and images from: + https://Istock.com/

Fonts:

+ https://www.dafont.com/azonix.font
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Lato?preview.text_type=custom

NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks

websroad
websroad

More by websroad

View profile
    • Like