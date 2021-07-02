Extic Resume Cv Template Design By Websroad

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This brilliant Extic resume template and cover letter feature a concise and modern design to highlight your skills, experience and accomplishments. It has a modern style timeline design to show your previous experience. We do our best to give you an impressively well-balanced aesthetically pleasing identity that will leave a lasting impression with your audience and will be easy for you to use anywhere you wish - Web or Print.
Features
+ Fully Customizable and Editable
+ Organized layers
+ 300 DPI High Resolution
+ 100% Print Ready Format
+ 100% Text is editable
+ Professional & clean design
+ Free fonts used.
All picture on preview image are not include in final download and images from: + https://Istock.com/
Fonts:
+ https://www.dafont.com/azonix.font
+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Lato?preview.text_type=custom
NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks