Cryptocurrency HTML Templates Bitcoin Dashboards ICO

Buy now: https://themeforest.net/item/crypto-admin-responsive-bootstrap-4-admin-html-templates/21604673
Crypto Admin Responsive Bootstrap 5 & 4 Admin Dashboard Template, UI and WebApp Template a fully responsive admin dashboard template built with Bootstrap 5 & 4.2 Framework, modern web technology HTML5 and CSS3. Lightweight, SasS and easy customizable which is basically designed for the developers who want to customize it.
Crypto Admin can be used by developer developing web applications like custom admin panel, ICO, Bitcoin Dashboards, Bitcoin and other current website applications, project management system, admin dashboard, application backend, CMS, CRM, Stock chart, Stock Market, Business Analytics, business website, corporate, portfolio, blog etc.
More than 100+ features and with widgets and plugins are included here to make your work easier.
Works on all major web browsers, Desktop, iPhone, iPad, Tablet and all other smart phone devices.