Low poly

Low poly 31daysofblender low poly blender
Blender practice day 1

So, last time I failed to finish my "31 days of Blender" project

Let see how many days I can keep doing it this time. Hopefully... Finish it ✌️

I made this by following a polygon runway tutorial.

I also added some animation to it. Check it out on my instagram @tiaa_aom

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
