Method 5 💥

Method Wireframe Kit was updated recently! We added up to 50 blocks in both desktop/mobile and light/dark versions. Now Method 5 consists of more than 580 blocks coded in ReactJS. Amazing 💙 Explore it on the website, which is fully updated too ✌️

  💥 Get Method 5

As usual, these products are included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

