Traco | Email Signature Template By Websroad

About This Adobe (PSD & XD) template is Creative, Awesome, A simple, modern, flat & clean E-signature design that will be perfect for your company e-mail signature or even just for personal e-signature. All the layers are well organized and very easy to change the colors, text and images. Its very easy to edit and customize. If you need any type of help please contact me. I love to help you.
FEATURES: + Adobe PSD & XD files + Smart Object + Editable text + Editable photo + Vector Shapes + Clean & Professional Design + No Html + Clean & Professional Design + Help Inside + Exclude Photo
Fonts: + https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Barlow
All picture on preview image are not include in final download
NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks