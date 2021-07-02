Clean and bright website design for a Danish Hearing Aid Company

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there! ✌️
My client is a Hearing Aid Company. The main goal was to find the perfect design solution which will allow users of all ages to easily get acquainted with the assortment of hearing aids, find out the answers to all questions of interest and get specialist consultation.
I've created a modern, clean and fresh design of the website which meets all the requirements of the client.