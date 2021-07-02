Christina Gevorkyan

Clean and bright website design for a Danish Hearing Aid Company

Clean and bright website design for a Danish Hearing Aid Company
My client is a Hearing Aid Company. The main goal was to find the perfect design solution which will allow users of all ages to easily get acquainted with the assortment of hearing aids, find out the answers to all questions of interest and get specialist consultation.
I've created a modern, clean and fresh design of the website which meets all the requirements of the client.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
