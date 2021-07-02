Liesbeth Bruyneel
Recycle!

What started as a relatively simple redesign of an existing app soon grew into the creation of a complete new data management system and multi-platform web tool. Together with Bebat and Fost Plus we built a new app and website to assist Belgians with their recycling - everything from collection dates to the sorting guide and finding your nearest recycling point. Go check out our case at https://littlemissrobot.com/cases/an-informative-digital-solution.

