Tenant App

The app allows users to communicate with future neighbours on various topics before moving to a new house🏠: schools, noise, mud, problems of the neighbourhood

On the shot you see:

🗺 A map of chosen neighbourhood with the marks of potential talkers

🗒 A profile of selected talker, where you can see personal information and have the opportunity to write a message

🗯 A chat with a potential neighbour including sharing links and personal calls

💜 The accent colour is purple — it helps users to concentrate and contrasts with other selected colours

🧡 The second accent colour is orange — makes users feel comfortable to communicate and creates a friendly atmosphere.

💛 Additional yellow — awakes in people positive attitude to the talker

🦄 Light purple was added to create a relaxing atmosphere and to conduct the conversation.

There is a convenient search for people who are ready to communicate and talk about their neighbourhood🏙

Created by Alexandra Bessonova