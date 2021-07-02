Purrweb UI

Tenant App

Tenant App uiux app design lifestyle neighbours house mobile app design neighbour neighbourhood neighborhood startup mvp tenant map mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Hello, Dribbblers! Check out our new shot — tenant app!
The app allows users to communicate with future neighbours on various topics before moving to a new house🏠: schools, noise, mud, problems of the neighbourhood

On the shot you see:
🗺 A map of chosen neighbourhood with the marks of potential talkers
🗒 A profile of selected talker, where you can see personal information and have the opportunity to write a message
🗯 A chat with a potential neighbour including sharing links and personal calls

💜 The accent colour is purple — it helps users to concentrate and contrasts with other selected colours
🧡 The second accent colour is orange — makes users feel comfortable to communicate and creates a friendly atmosphere.
💛 Additional yellow — awakes in people positive attitude to the talker
🦄 Light purple was added to create a relaxing atmosphere and to conduct the conversation.

There is a convenient search for people who are ready to communicate and talk about their neighbourhood🏙

Created by Alexandra Bessonova

