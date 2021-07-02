Asal Design

Real Estate Property Mobile App 2

Asal Design
Asal Design
  • Save
Real Estate Property Mobile App 2 interrior house keeping city property agency estate real estate jual house rental rent home blue gradient ui minimal flat design
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🔥 !

This is my Exploration for Real Estate Property Mobile App UI UX Design ❤️
Press to Love Button & please don’t forget to follow me!

Don't forget to Like ❤️ it :)
Thank you !!
-------------------
✉️ CONTACT FOR NEW PROJECT :

tugasoji170503@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +62895 2541 8707
Instagram: @asaldesign_uix

Asal Design
Asal Design

More by Asal Design

View profile
    • Like