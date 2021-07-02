Business card design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
FEATURES
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Fully Layered
Print Ready Files
CMYK Mode 300 DPI
Easy Editable (Edit Easily)
3.5×2 Inch (With Bleed – 3.75×2.25)
4 Color Versions (Blue, Green, Orange & Red)
FREE Customization For One Card (Basic)
LIFETIME SUPPORT! (Purchase Once Get Support Lifetime)
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
SOFTWARE
Adobe Photoshop_PSD
Adobe Illustrator_AI
Adobe Illustrator_EPS
Upwork
linkedin
Behance
Thank You Very much!| Blog
Free Fonts Used
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat
SUPPORT:
If you like this item please rate 5 star* If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my Graphicriver profile.if you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much!