Olivia

Fluffy Owl Stickers

Olivia
Olivia
  • Save
Fluffy Owl Stickers design branding illustration
Download color palette

These are potential sticker designs for owl lovers everywhere. I've been playing around with old and new art styles and finding one that fits me the most. I appreciate any feedback on the design and if there are any more kinds of owls you wish to see!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Olivia
Olivia

More by Olivia

View profile
    • Like