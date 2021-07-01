Daniel Hosoya

Beyoutiful

Beyoutiful lettering cinema branding graphic design 3d
Another experiment with Cinema4d and Octane, in this exercise I wanted to practice with the Specular Material. I loved the options that can be created, but I need more practice. What do you think, do you like the result?

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
