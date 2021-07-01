Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Syahrul Fuadi

Crowdsurf.inc

Syahrul Fuadi
Syahrul Fuadi
  • Save
Crowdsurf.inc onboarding landing page webdesign search concert website user interface user experience uidesign ux
Download color palette

Hello friends!!!

This is my lastest exploration about concert search website landing page. I give this website name crowdsurf.inc

Let me know your comment and If you like it press "L"
Thank you!!
---------------------
If you have some amazing ideas feel free to contact me: syahrulfmuhammad17@gmail.com

Syahrul Fuadi
Syahrul Fuadi

More by Syahrul Fuadi

View profile
    • Like