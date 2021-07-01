Refined redemption

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We'd been wanting to update our redemption entry point for a while — but a combination of a new bottom sheet component, some detail-oriented copywriting, and a delightful animation came together better than I'd hoped.
For the animation, we used a SceneKit particle emitter on iOS for randomized Stars (within defined parameters). For Android, I created an Android Vector Drawable for the animated asset, but our engineering team rotates and scales it randomly for each play through — creating something that feels randomized, even though it's a canned animated asset!