Alec Schmidt

Rough Mock for Uncles Architecture Site

Alec Schmidt
Alec Schmidt
Hire Me
  • Save
Rough Mock for Uncles Architecture Site web design clean minimal css3 html5 website red
Download color palette

Not that I've seen it at this size... That grey needs to get darker, quickly...

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
Alec Schmidt
Alec Schmidt
Product, Visual & Brand Designer.
Hire Me

More by Alec Schmidt

View profile
    • Like