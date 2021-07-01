Ryan McGrath

DriverKit Icon

DriverKit Icon gaming icon macos
Been working on a DriverKit port of an old-school kernel extension for macOS that handles Gamecube controller adapters (i.e, if it reports as one, it'll read it). DriverKit drivers are different than kernel extensions, and require shipping as a lightweight app - and so I wanted a fun icon that communicated the purpose. Pretty happy with this one.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
