LienHost: UX & UI

LienHost is a startup in Midvale, UT (literally 2 minutes from my house!) They are building proprietary software to help people get better care after an accident.

Starting this project, it was very obvious a designer had not worked on the software before. The developers did their best, but many of the decisions left users confused. While talking to the internal team that used the product, I realized tasks took 20% longer than they should. After redesigning and testing with users, the software is easier to use, easier to sell, and overall cleaner. Thrilled with the outcome!

If you have any questions please let me know. Would love to answer them.