Mobile Advantage Visual Identity

Visual identity for Mobile Advantage - "We provide smartphones, tech and airtime, via innovative employee benefit schemes that provide a cost saving for both employer and employee. Designed to support remote or hybrid work policies our schemes also help you towards your environmental sustainability goals."
I also worked on building the website: www.mobileadvantage.co.uk
You can find me by visiting:
📩 jgunnsdesign@gmail.com
🌐 www.jackgunns.com
@gunns_designs
Thanks!