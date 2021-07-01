Jack Gunns

Mobile Advantage Visual Identity

Visual identity for Mobile Advantage - "We provide smartphones, tech and airtime, via innovative employee benefit schemes that provide a cost saving for both employer and employee. Designed to support remote or hybrid work policies our schemes also help you towards your environmental sustainability goals."

I also worked on building the website: www.mobileadvantage.co.uk

