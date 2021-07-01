Andika Astro | Logo Designer

Ocean fish logo

Andika Astro | Logo Designer
Andika Astro | Logo Designer
  • Save
Ocean fish logo vector branding design ship cruise adventure wheel steering classic badge vintage retro shark tail fish ocean
Download color palette

Ocean fish logo steering wheel shark tail vintage classic badge illustration

Andika Astro | Logo Designer
Andika Astro | Logo Designer

More by Andika Astro | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like