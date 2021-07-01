Verónica Aguilar

Style Tile - Stream Platform

Style Tile - Stream Platform styleguide components style tile ui interface graphic design
I created this style tile to explore the visual direction for a streaming platform focused on content for the latino community in USA.
Concepts: Innovative and Unique

Project for Wizeline Design Team

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
