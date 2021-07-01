Lisa McCormick

Colorful Adventure Badges

Colorful Adventure Badges trails hiking jeep land rover adventure stream desert colorful t shirt merch design patch badge overlander branding landscape drawing mountains outdoors nature illustration
A colorful adventure badge set I made for fun while live streaming for Adobe. I drew these in adobe fresco.

