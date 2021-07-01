Mise En Place Talent Logo

Mise En Place Talent provides HR and recruitment services for leading hospitality and F&B organisations around the world spanning New York, Miami, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Singapore.

Mise En Place is a culinary term meaning ‘to put everything in place’ and refers to the preparation, organisation and arrangement of sauces, relishes, and chopped vegetables before cooking to give a peace of mind during the making process. By visually highlighting this idea, the logo has been designed with symmetry that has been neatly arranged to bring a sense of preparedness to recruitment in the food and beverage world..

