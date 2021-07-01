Sam Lee

Mise En Place Talent Logo

Sam Lee
Sam Lee
Hire Me
  • Save
Mise En Place Talent Logo organisation preparation culinary minimal logo design hospitality beverage food recruitment talent mise en place concept logo branding
Download color palette

Mise En Place Talent provides HR and recruitment services for leading hospitality and F&B organisations around the world spanning New York, Miami, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Singapore.

Mise En Place is a culinary term meaning ‘to put everything in place’ and refers to the preparation, organisation and arrangement of sauces, relishes, and chopped vegetables before cooking to give a peace of mind during the making process. By visually highlighting this idea, the logo has been designed with symmetry that has been neatly arranged to bring a sense of preparedness to recruitment in the food and beverage world..

View full project Here

Facebook | Instagram

Sam Lee
Sam Lee
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sam Lee

View profile
    • Like