Mise En Place Talent Logo

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mise En Place Talent provides HR and recruitment services for leading hospitality and F&B organisations around the world spanning New York, Miami, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Singapore.
Mise En Place is a culinary term meaning ‘to put everything in place’ and refers to the preparation, organisation and arrangement of sauces, relishes, and chopped vegetables before cooking to give a peace of mind during the making process. By visually highlighting this idea, the logo has been designed with symmetry that has been neatly arranged to bring a sense of preparedness to recruitment in the food and beverage world..
View full project Here
Facebook | Instagram