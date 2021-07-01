Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Charity app

Elena Ber
Hello. This is my app for a charitable foundation. Here is a screen with information about a family in need, a screen for transferring money, a screen with information about families who have already received help.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
