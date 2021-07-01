Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elena Ber

Application for a charitable foundation

Elena Ber
Elena Ber
  • Save
Application for a charitable foundation fund app charitable foundation charity app help app fund charity app
Download color palette

Hello. This is my app for a charitable foundation. Here is the main screen, the help screen and the fund information screen.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Elena Ber
Elena Ber

More by Elena Ber

View profile
    • Like