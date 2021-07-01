George Maltsev

Landing page for service

George Maltsev
George Maltsev
  • Save
Landing page for service ui website web ux minimal landing design
Download color palette

Landing page, personal account and service for the selection of municipal apartments for a Swedish company. Original site in Swedish.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
George Maltsev
George Maltsev

More by George Maltsev

View profile
    • Like