Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Juan Carlos
Rive

Sport Charts

Juan Carlos
Rive
Juan Carlos for Rive
  • Save
Download color palette

Another way to use bones in rive to create graphs. You can see it here https://rive.app/community/537-1015-sport-charts/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Rive
Rive

More by Rive

View profile
    • Like