Druskininkai - take a break after a break

Druskininkai - take a break after a break spa pine summer lake green lithuania vilnius druskininkai illustration resort
"Take a break after a break" is a campaign inviting you to come and visit Lithuania's capital Vilnius. After an active weekend in Vilnius, you will need a week to unwind in a resort.

After so much events in Vilnius you will only want to look through a massage table at the refreshing Druskininkai resort.

Campaign idea and execution: Folk design agency
Illustration: Adriana Vala
Client: GoVilnius
Year: 2021

More of my work: adrianavala.com
Instagram: @valaadriana

Folk design agency: folk.me

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
