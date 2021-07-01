Custom Kitesurf App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Everyone
I’m happy to present you an app I design regarding my passion for Kitesurf.
Here you can customize and personalize your kite the way you like.
Hope it pleases you. Feel free to comment and to give me some « L »ove
To keep in touch: serafini.pl@hotmail.fr
All the best,
Pierre-Louis