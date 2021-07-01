Pierre-louis

Custom Kitesurf App

Custom Kitesurf App sea custom aile design customize app mobile surf
Hello Everyone

I’m happy to present you an app I design regarding my passion for Kitesurf.
Here you can customize and personalize your kite the way you like.

Hope it pleases you. Feel free to comment

To keep in touch: serafini.pl@hotmail.fr

All the best,

Pierre-Louis

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
