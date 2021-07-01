Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

PTPN II LOGO REDESIGN

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
PTPN II LOGO REDESIGN

PT. Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN) II is part of the Perkebunan Nusantara Group with the work area in North Sumatra, namely Deli Serdang Regency, Serdang Bedagai Regency, Langkat Regency, Medan City and Binjai City.

Well, this time I tried to redesign the logo of PTPN II in collaboration with Mr. Fahmi Alif Utama Harahap.

To redesign the logo I tried to understand the vision, company values and other information in the design brief which was then transformed into a simple and modern shape.

See full project at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122640211/PTPN-II-LOGO-REDESIGN


Thank you !
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

