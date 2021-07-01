🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
PTPN II LOGO REDESIGN
PT. Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN) II is part of the Perkebunan Nusantara Group with the work area in North Sumatra, namely Deli Serdang Regency, Serdang Bedagai Regency, Langkat Regency, Medan City and Binjai City.
Well, this time I tried to redesign the logo of PTPN II in collaboration with Mr. Fahmi Alif Utama Harahap.
To redesign the logo I tried to understand the vision, company values and other information in the design brief which was then transformed into a simple and modern shape.
See full project at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122640211/PTPN-II-LOGO-REDESIGN
Thank you !
Graphic Designer
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan